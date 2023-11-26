After thirteen Israeli hostages, including four children and six elderly women, were released after enduring a harrowing 49-day captivity at the hands of Hamas in Gaza under a four-day truce brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, a video has surfaced on social media showing a nine-year-old child running to his father before hugging him in a warm embrace. Ohad Munder was freed along with his mother Keren Munder, 55, and grandmother Ruti Munder, 78. Footage released by the IDF showed Ohad Munder running through a hospital corridor into his father’s arms as the pair were reunited after almost six weeks without any contact. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: US President Joe Biden Faces Criticism As No American Released by Hamas in First Lot.

Israeli Boy Reunites With Family

Home 💙 9 year old Ohad sees his father for the first time after being held hostage in Gaza. We will not stop until every one of the hostages is reunited with their families. pic.twitter.com/OwnIXsHN42 — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 25, 2023

