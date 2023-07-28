In the midst of widespread wildfires on the two largest islands in the nation, Sicily and Sardinia, a police drone filmed a suspected arsonist on Monday in the Calabria area of southern Italy. After deciding to seek the aid of a high-resolution camera drone with thermal imaging capabilities, local law enforcement made a breakthrough. A portion of the video that was released by police shows the guy hurling stones at the drone. The drone pilot followed the man to a remote farmhouse, where local police detained the 47-year-old inhabitant. He has a history of minor offences, the police claimed. Wildfire in Italy Video: Massive Wildfires Seen Approaching Road in Sicily, Scary Footage Surfaces.

Police Drone Catches Suspected Arsonist in Calabria

Police drone reportedly catches suspected arsonist in Calabria, southern Italy, amid widespread wildfires in the region. pic.twitter.com/ucEhwdGUWU — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 27, 2023

