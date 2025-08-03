US President Donald Trump’s remarks about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt have sparked a row online and in political circles. In a Newsmax interview, Trump described Leavitt as “the best secretary anybody ever had,” before adding, “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move — like she’s a machine gun.” His unusually personal comments came after Leavitt, 27, praised Trump’s foreign policy and suggested he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for brokering “about one peace deal or ceasefire per month” since returning to office. While Trump hailed her as a “star,” critics have called his remarks inappropriate and objectifying, igniting fresh debate over his rhetoric and conduct in office. Who is Karoline Leavitt? All You Need to Know About Donald Trump’s Campaign Spokesperson Set to Become Youngest White House Press Secretary at 27.

Trump’s Praise for Leavitt Sparks Backlash

Trump on Karoline Leavitt: "She's become a star. It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips, the way they move." pic.twitter.com/zs19RrEuWU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2025

