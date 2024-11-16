Mumbai, November 16: Karoline Leavitt, the 27-year-old spokeswoman for Donald Trump's campaign, has been announced as his choice for White House press secretary in a potential second term. At 27, Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary, surpassing Ron Ziegler, who was 29 when appointed by President Nixon in 1969.

In a statement released Friday evening, Donald Trump praised Karoline Leavitt for her outstanding performance as National Press Secretary during his historic campaign, announcing her appointment as White House Press Secretary. “Karoline is smart, tough, and a highly effective communicator,” Trump said. “I have full confidence she will excel at the podium, delivering our message to the American people as we continue to Make America Great Again.” Donald Trump Names Karoline Leavitt As Youngest Ever White House Press Secretary.

Who Is Karoline Leavitt?

Karoline Leavitt is a political communications expert and former spokeswoman for Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign. After Trump's election defeat, she served as communications director for Republican Representative Elise Stefanik, who has since been nominated as Trump’s UN ambassador. Donald Trump Administration: US President-Elect Picks Steven Cheung As White House Communications Director.

In 2022, Leavitt ran for Congress in New Hampshire, winning the Republican primary but losing to Democrat Chris Pappas. The campaign was pivotal in strengthening her public speaking and communications skills. She later rejoined Trump’s team, leading communications for his 2024 campaign and transition efforts. Reflecting on her new role as White House Press Secretary, Leavitt described it as “an incredible honour” to serve again.

