A police officer was found bleeding in a bathroom at the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo. The man was taken to hospital and was declared dead. A pistol was found near the man, and another officer reported hearing a gunshot. Police are investigating the death as a suicide. US Shocker: ‘Stalker’ Kills Couple Before Committing Suicide in Redmond.

Police Officer Suicide in Tokyo

Police officer found dead after gunshot is heard at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, in what appears to be a suicide - NHK — BNO News (@BNONews) May 5, 2023

Cop Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Tokyo:Video

A police officer was found dead in the guard house bathroom of the Prime Minister's office building in Tokyo. It looks like the officer shot himself. pic.twitter.com/QH72fp9NNJ — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) May 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)