Japan's demographic landscape has entered a somber season. The number of babies born in Japan fell dramatically in 2023, the seventh year in a row that birth rates have declined. With a notable 5.1% decrease from the prior year, the number crashed to a record low of 758,631. Concurrently, the land of the rising sun saw a 5.9% decline in weddings, bringing the total down to 489,281, a level not seen in ninety years and breaking the half-million mark for the first time. Given that the country has a low rate of unwed births, this trend represents a long-term threat to Japan's depopulation crisis and might escalate it. Japan: Birth Rate Hits Record Low As Population Shrinks and Ages.

Japan Population Crisis

BREAKING: 🇯🇵 Japan's population declined by a record 831,872 people in 2023 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 27, 2024

