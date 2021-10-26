Japan's Princess Mako on Tuesday married her commoner college friend Kei Komuro. Princess Mako is the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kikoneice and niece of Japan's emperor Naruhito. After marrying Komuro, Mako gave up her royal title.

Tweet By Reuters:

Japan's Princess Mako, the emperor's niece, has married her commoner college sweetheart and left the royal family after a years-long engagement beset by scrutiny https://t.co/5NNRFil3p9 pic.twitter.com/uixHaS4pXv — Reuters (@Reuters) October 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)