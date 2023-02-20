US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were seen taking a stroll around Kyiv as air raid sirens were alerted indicating a possible attack by Russia. Pictures and videos of Biden and Zelenskyy meeting each other and then taking a walk around the city of Kyiv have gone viral on social media. As per reports, both Biden and Zelenskyy got out of St Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv as air raid sirens went off. The two even walked to the memorial wall of fallen defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian war in order to lay a wreath. Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv to Meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Show Solidarity With Ukrainians As Russia-Ukraine War Nears One Year (Watch Video).

Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky Take Stroll Around Kyiv

Joe Biden and Zelensky strolling round Kyiv as air raid sirens blast out 💪 pic.twitter.com/zUhhLWSEm4 — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) February 20, 2023

Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Ukraine’s Kyiv

Biden and Zelensky, strolling through Kyiv all nonchalant with air raid sirens droning in the background. pic.twitter.com/GAjDwRljHL — Simon Ostrovsky (@SimonOstrovsky) February 20, 2023

We saw Biden and Zelensky here in Kyiv getting out of St Michael’s Cathedral as air raid sirens went off. They walked to the memorial wall of fallen defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian war to lay a wreath. A truly historic moment — Gianluca Mezzofiore (@GianlucaMezzo) February 20, 2023

