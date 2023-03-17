Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a computer repair shop who allegedly obtained and leaked sensitive information from his laptop. The lawsuit claims that the shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac's actions violated Hunter's privacy, as he had not given consent for the information to be accessed or shared. The laptop became a political controversy during the US presidential elections in 2020, with Republicans claiming it contained evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter and his father. The lawsuit seeks damages for emotional distress and invasion of privacy. Elon Musk Reveals How Twitter Suppressed Hunter Biden's Laptop Story in 2020 During US Presidential Elections.

Joe Biden's Son Hunter Sues Laptop Repair Shop Owner John Paul Mac Isaac

JUST IN - Hunter Biden sues computer repair shop owner over laptop, citing invasion of privacy — WaPo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 17, 2023

Hunter Biden Sues Laptop Repair Shop Owner

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has just sued the Delaware repair shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, citing invasion of privacy. Below are some added details of this suit: - Hunter Biden and his lawyers filed the suit this morning in U.S. District Court in Delaware. - The counterclaim… https://t.co/ok3dsrqHr6 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)