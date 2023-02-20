Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war. Zelenskyy's statement came after he met US President Joe Biden. US President paid a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital as the Russia-Ukraine war nears one year anniversary. US President Joe Biden Displays Strong Support to Ukraine Against Russian Invasion, Makes Surprise Visit to Kyiv in the Middle of Full-Scale Conflict.

There Will Be a World War

JUST IN - Ukraine's Zelenskyy: "If China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war." — WELT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)