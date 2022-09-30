A suicide bombing at an education centre in Kabul killed at least 100, reports said. The blast took place at the Kaaj education centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in the west of the city. According to reports, mostly Hazaras and Shias, were killed in the incident. The Hazaras are Afghanistan's third largest ethnic group. According to a local Journalist Bilal Sarwary, Dashte Barche in West Kabul have been constantly the target of deadly ISKP attacks.

Students Killed Inside their Classrooms:

#AFG Brutal attack against one of Afghanistan’s most oppressed communities. Dashte Barche in West Kabul have been constantly the target of deadly ISKP attacks. Hazaras and Shias murdered inside their classrooms. #NOTJUSTNUMBERSLIVES pic.twitter.com/viZ46TXUC7 — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 30, 2022

People Mourn the Loss of Their Loved Ones:

Each of those killed was more than a figure, they were a daughter, a son. They had a face. #notjustnumberslives pic.twitter.com/conNijZG3s — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 30, 2022

100 Dead Bodies Counted So Far:

“We have so far counted 100 dead bodies of our students. The number of students killed is much higher. Classroom was packed. This was a mock university entrance exam, so students could prepare for the real one.” A member of the Kaaj higher education center tells me. — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 30, 2022

