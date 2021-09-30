Former Olympic swimmer of the United States, Klete Keller, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to his participation in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.According to reports, Keller admitted to obstructing an official proceeding. The former Olympic swimmer had reportedly spent an hour at the US Capitol on Jnauary 6. He had won two gold medallists in Olympics for the US.

Klete Keller, a former Olympic swimmer who won two gold medals for the United States, pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol https://t.co/FZlKD5G4Pi pic.twitter.com/kTABxdE8gz — Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)