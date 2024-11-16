A dramatic leopard attack was caught on CCTV in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, when the big cat entered the garden of a house in Sunrise Valley on Friday. The footage shows a black Labrador Retriever walking in the garden when the leopard leaps over the boundary wall and pounces on the dog, biting its neck. The dog struggles but the leopard holds on until a woman, identified as Mala Kumari, hears the commotion and rushes out, screaming. Startled, the leopard releases the dog and escapes. The house, owned by Kumari, serves as a paying guest accommodation. The dog, though shaken, appears unharmed and followed Kumari back inside. The video has since gone viral, sparking concern about wildlife encounters in urban areas. Leopard Spotted in Miyapur? Viral Video Shows Big Cat Walking on Rubble in Telangana’s Hyderabad.

Leopard Attack in Mount Abu

Shocking incident in Mount Abu as a panther attacks a dog near Forest Eco Lodge. 🐾 This has raised safety concerns among tourists, especially after similar incidents in Udaipur. Stay alert and follow safety guidelines if you're visiting! #MountAbu #WildlifeSafety #PantherAttack… pic.twitter.com/psP7dbSwK7 — Pradeep Singh (@PBeedawat) November 15, 2024

