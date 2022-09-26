According to report by a Norway-based IHR NGO, at least 76 people have been killed in the crackdown by the Iranian security forces on protests that have erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody after her arrest for allegedly failing to comply with Iran's strict rules on women's dress by wearing an "improper hijab". Meanwhile, after USA, Canada has also put sanctions on Iran officials, including the morality police.

Canada Sanctions Iran Officials, Including Morality Police

#BREAKING At least 76 people killed in Iran protest crackdown: Norway-based IHR NGO pic.twitter.com/qQMzkBbEnJ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 26, 2022

