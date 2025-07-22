A double-decker bus collided with a low bridge in Eccles, Salford, near Manchester in the UK, tearing off its roof and injuring 15 people, including three seriously. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. BST at the junction of Barton Road and Trafford Road. Videos have surfaced showing the moment the bus’s top deck was sheared off as it attempted to pass under the bridge. According to the North West Ambulance Service, all injured passengers were taken to hospital, with one person reported to be in critical condition. According to the Manchester Evening News, eyewitnesses described hearing screams and a loud, explosion-like sound. Local resident Szymon Hundz said he saw two people fall from the top deck and rushed to help alongside his girlfriend, offering chairs and water to the injured until emergency services arrived. England School Bus Accident: Bus Carrying Middle School Children Crashes in Southwest England; 1 Student Killed and 2 Others Seriously Injured.

Double-Decker Bus Accident in UK's Manchester

The roof of a double-decker bus was torn off after it collided with a low bridge in the UK’s Manchester. At least 15 people were reported injured. Videos show the moment of the accident and when the bus was being towed away. pic.twitter.com/klOTPNgodK — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 22, 2025

