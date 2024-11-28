Mary McGee, a legend in the world of motor racing, has passed away at the age of 87. She was known for her vision and her courage. McGee was a celebrated athlete and a key figure in the documentary Motorcycle Mary. She died on November 27 at her home in Gardnerville, Nevada, surrounded by family and friends. The family members and friends are deeply saddened by her loss. Her legacy lives on through her contributions to the sport and her portrayal in the Oscar-contending documentary. Shashikant Ruia Dies: Essar Group Co-Founder Passes Away at 81.

Mary McGee Passes Away at 87

