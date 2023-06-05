The Phivolcs raised Mayon Volcano's alert to Alert Level 2 from Alert Level 1 on Monday, June 5 due to increasing unrest. In its official press release, the Phivolcs said "This serves as a notice of alert level raise from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2 of Mayon Volcano". As per the statement, the Mayon Volcano in the Philippines' Albay saw an increase in rockfall from the volcano's summit lava dome indicating aseismic growth which has led to the level alert being increased. The statement also said that rockfalls increased in frequency from an average of five events per day to 49 events per day. With the possibility that the Mayon Volcano could erupt, the government has advised people to cover their noses and mouth with a damp, clean cloth or a dust mask. Mayon Volcano in Philippines Can Erupt Anytime Soon, Nearby Areas Evacuated.

