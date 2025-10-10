US First Lady Melania Trump addressed the nation live from the White House on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 11 AM ET (8:30 PM IST). The First Lady’s office shared a teaser video on X, announcing the address from the Grand Foyer. Details of her speech have not been disclosed, leaving the public eager to hear her message. The announcement comes hours after the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Maria Corina Machado, with Donald Trump notably missing out. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Melania Trump’s address. Nobel Peace Prize 2025: White House Accuses Nobel Committee of Prioritising ‘Politics Over Peace’ After Donald Trump Misses Out, Maria Corina Machado Wins.

Melania Trump Address to Nation Live Streaming:

Announcement by First Lady Melania Trump https://t.co/AAUwgylsgs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Office of the First Lady). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)