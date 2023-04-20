A meteor lit up the skies of war-torn Kyiv on Wednesday night at around 9:57 pm. Earlier, it was suspected that the bright flash was due to a NASA satellite falling or a Russian missile attack. However, Ukraine's space agency on Thursday said it was probably a meteorite. Meteor Explodes Over Israel: Bolid Explosion or Falling Star Seen Flashing in Daylight, Says Israeli Astronomical Association (See Pics and Videos).

Meteor Over Kyiv:

WATCH: Meteor lights up the sky of Kyiv pic.twitter.com/k3N3GyqjD5 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 19, 2023

