Michelle Obama on Friday expressed her heartbreak over the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down abortion rights. The court on Friday struck down the 50-year-old landmark Roe vs Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide. "I am heartbroken for people around this country who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies," wrote the former first lady.

Check Tweet by Michelle Obama:

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

