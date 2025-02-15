Errol Musk, father of billionaire Elon Musk, has made controversial claims about Michelle Obama, stating that she is a man who dresses as a woman. Speaking on the Wide Awake Podcast with Joshua Rubin, he also alleged that former US President Barack Obama is queer. Referring to an old 2014 conspiracy theory originally mentioned by comedian Joan Rivers, Errol Musk suggested that her death weeks later was linked to her comments. Without providing evidence, he claimed that Michelle Obama’s physical appearance supported his statement. His remarks have sparked outrage online, with many dismissing them as baseless conspiracy theories. Errol Musk is known for making inflammatory statements, and his latest comments have fueled further controversy. Neither the Obamas nor Elon Musk have responded to the claims. ‘Everything He Is, He Owes to Me’: Errol Musk Denies Allegations of Abusive Parenting in Elon Musk’s Recent Biography.

Errol Musk Makes Shocking Claims About Michelle Obama

Elon Musk’s father Erol Musk just went on a podcast and said, “Obama is a queer who is married to a man who dresses as a woman.” He then continued, “@MichelleObama is a man, obviously. They have pictures of her in track suits with her 9 inch schlong hanging down…it’s leg.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/j0H8J55DzY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)