A video going viral on social media from Southern Spain shows a boat with illegal migrants entering Spain. The video was scared by Britain's First leader Paul Golding who claimed that this was another boat with working-age illegal migrant men landing on the beach at Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park in Southern Spain. The incident is said to have taken place on the weekend. The 15-second video clip shows locals enjoying their weekend when a boat with illegal migrants arrived on the beach at Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park in Southern Spain. The development comes a day after the Spanish coast guard rescued 86 people from a migrant boat off the coast of the Canary Islands. Spain Says It May Have Spotted Missing Migrant Vessel.

Migrant Boat Lands in Southern Spain?

Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park in Southern Spain at the weekend, another boat load of working-age illegal migrant men lands on the beach. pic.twitter.com/amIEdjbBOM — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 11, 2023

