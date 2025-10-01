Violent clashes erupted across multiple cities in Morocco as youth-led protesters, under the banner of GenZ 212, took to the streets demanding better healthcare, education, and jobs. Demonstrators set cars, banks, and police vehicles on fire in towns including Inzegane, Tiznit, Ait Amira, and Oujda, while riot police responded with tear gas and made over 200 arrests. The protests were fueled by soaring youth unemployment, poor public services, and the death of eight pregnant women in a state hospital. Videos from the unrest show riot police charging at youth as they resist arrest amid protests. Reportedly, activists called for peaceful demonstrations, but tensions escalated as security forces were accused of arbitrary arrests and violence. Gen Z Protest Over Social Media Ban in Nepal: Thousands Protest in Kathmandu After Government Blocks Major Social Media Platforms, PM K P Sharma Oli Defends Decision (Watch Videos).

