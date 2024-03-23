In a significant development in the investigation of the recent Moscow terror attack that left over 60 dead and nearly 100 injured, two suspects have been taken into custody following a police chase near Bryansk. However, two other individuals managed to escape, according to a lawmaker. The identities of the suspects and the details of the chase have not been disclosed yet. The search continues for the two suspects who managed to evade capture. Authorities are on high alert and are working tirelessly to locate and apprehend the remaining individuals involved in the attack. Moscow Terror Attack: Four of Six Attackers Responsible for Crocus City Hall Shooting Identified, Claim Reports.

Moscow Terror Attack

