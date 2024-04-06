The Mount Etna has been puffing out perfect rare volcanic smoke rings into Sicily's skies. Videos and photos on social media showed Mount Etna blowing out the bizarre phenomenon known as "volcanic smoke rings.” "Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, is known for producing rings of gas. Located on the island of Sicily in the Mediterranean Sea, Etna stands 11,000 feet tall. Its frequent eruptions and the resulting explosions have been recorded for over 3,500 years. Most years, this Sicilian volcano releases gaseous loops into the atmosphere. Iceland: Blue Lagoon Evacuated as Volcano Continues to Spew Smoke, Bright Orange Lava Into Air Days After Eruption (Watch Videos).

Mount Etna Puffs Out Smoke Rings

#VolcanoEtna#Italy #Etna The rings arose from Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano. Etna rises 11,000 feet above the island of Sicily in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. The volcano erupts frequently, and its explosions have been documented for more than 3,500 years.. pic.twitter.com/6NPUK6718B — Alok (@alokdubey1408) April 5, 2024

Rare volcanic smoke rings above Mount Etna pic.twitter.com/2EXte5kqQC — Sunlit Rain (@Earthlings10m) April 6, 2024

ITALY - Mount Etna is puffing out smoke rings again. This phenomenon is quite rare, the gaseous rings are only formed from a specific crater shape and geometry. pic.twitter.com/iKXfsQKB09 — Artemis (@Artemisfornow) April 6, 2024

