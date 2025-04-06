The White House sparked controversy after posting a video on social media showing shackled immigrants preparing for deportation, set to the song “Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)” by Bananarama. Shared on X, the video featured detained migrants boarding a deportation flight, accompanied by the caption, “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye.” Critics, including advocacy groups and social media users, condemned the post as dehumanising and insensitive, accusing the Trump administration of mocking vulnerable individuals. The video has intensified ongoing debates over the administration’s immigration policies and its portrayal of deported individuals. What Is CBP Home App? All About Mobile Application With Self-Deportation Reporting Feature Which Indian Student Ranjani Srinivasan Used to Self-Deport From US.

Watch Video by White House:

🎶"Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye" @CBP pic.twitter.com/4bcfAxy2gz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)