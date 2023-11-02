In a shocking incident in the US state of Nevada, a naked man allegedly assaulted a police officer in Las Vegas before stealing his patrol car. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 11-second video clip shows the naked man allegedly assaulting a police officer before running away with his patrol vehicle in Las Vegas. As per news agency Raw Alerts, the incident occurred on Tuesday, October 31, at around 11:15 pm. in Las Vegas, Nevada. The video shows the naked man reportedly getting into a fight with a Las Vegas police officer and attacking him before running away with his Metro Ford F-150 patrol car. The accused has been identified as Cabulisan. After stealing the car, the naked man led police officers on a high-speed chase before crashing the vehicle into another car. Robbery Caught on Camera in US: Man Punched, Thrown to Ground and Robbed in Chicago Alley; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Man Steals Police Patrol Car in US

🚨#WATCH: As a naked man fights Las Vegas police officer, before stealing his patrol vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed chase 📌#LasVegas | #Nevada Crazy video captured by a driver, showing a naked man getting into a fight with a Las Vegas police officer. The man… pic.twitter.com/dErEs8cOQg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 1, 2023

