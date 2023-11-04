At least 132 people were killed and hundreds of residents injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook western Nepal on Friday, November 3, according to an official statement by the Nepal Police. Rescue teams have been trying to clear the roads blocked by landslides and debris to help the earthquake-struck locals residing in the mountains. Meanwhile, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrived in Jajarkot on Saturday and met with the injured at a local hospital. Earthquake in Nepal: India Stands in Solidarity, Says PM Narendra Modi After Quake Kills 128; Offers All Possible Assistance.

Nepal Earthquake Death Toll

The death toll in Nepal Earthquake stands at 132: Nepal Police pic.twitter.com/CCzhhS2Mwv — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in Jajarkot

#WATCH | Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrives in Jajarkot and meets the people affected by the earthquake that struck the region last night. The death toll in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake stands at 129. (Video Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/sty7recDgR — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)