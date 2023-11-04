At least 128 people died in Nepal as a result of the strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred late on Friday, November 3. According to state-run Nepal Television, around 140 persons were hurt in the Western Nepalese districts of Jajarkot and Rukum. On Saturday, November 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow over the deaths brought on by the earthquake in Nepal. "Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery", PM Modi in a recent tweet via his official Twitter handle. Nepal Earthquake Death Toll: 128 People Killed After Powerful Quake Jolts Jajarkot, Kathmandu and Other Districts (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Nepal Earthquake

Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery. @cmprachanda — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2023

