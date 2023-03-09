Ram Chandra Paudel, former house speaker of Nepal on Thursday was elected as the President of Nepal. As per reports, Paudel secured 33,802 electoral votes while his rival Subash Chandra Nembwang secured 15,518 electoral votes, the Election Commissioner said. The tenure of president Bidya Devi Bhandari will end on March 12. Nepal Presidential Election Result 2023: Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress Elected As New President Of Nepal.

