A case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy also known as BSE or mad cow disease has been found in a cow in the farm of Netherlands. Agriculture Minister Piet Adema said that "the cow did not enter the food chain, and therefore does not pose a direct risk to public health." Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy can spread through the food that animals consume. It is the first case of mad cow disease since 2011 in Netherlands. Madhya Pradesh: Dead Cow Dragged on Street in Barod Town; Two Civic Workers Sacked.

