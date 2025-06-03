In a sudden political shift, Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced on Tuesday, June 3, that his government will now operate in a caretaker capacity after far-right leader Geert Wilders pulled his Party for Freedom ministers from the coalition cabinet over a dispute on migration policy. As per reports, Schoof said he will formally submit their resignation to the Dutch king while continuing with the remaining ministers in a limited caretaker role. This political shake-up comes just weeks before the Netherlands is set to host a major NATO summit. No official date has been set for fresh elections, though they are not expected before autumn. Netherlands To Declare State of Emergency Amid Illegal Migrants Crisis, Seeks to Opt-Out of EU’s Migration Policy.

PM Dick Schoof to Lead Caretaker Government

Dutch prime minister to lead caretaker administration until new elections after Wilders' party quits coalition, reports AP pic.twitter.com/z4gWPTHUgI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2025

