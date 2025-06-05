A series of earthquakes struck near Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on Thursday, June 5, an area historically linked to US nuclear weapons testing. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the strongest tremor, a magnitude 3.3 quake, was recorded at 9:52 am ET, about 14 miles northeast of the base. Two smaller quakes followed shortly after. Nellis, located just 17 miles from Las Vegas, was a major site for above-ground nuclear tests in the 1950s and '60s before testing moved underground, ending completely by 1992. The base lies within the same federally controlled region that includes the classified Area 51. Earthquake in United States: Quake of Magnitude 5.6 on Richter Scale Strikes Cruz Bay in US Virgin Islands.

Nevada Earthquakes

