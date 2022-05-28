Disturbing accounts of women being sexually assaulted and harassed in the metaverse are racking up, according to online watchdogs. Recently, a 21-year-old woman said that her digital avatar was "virtually raped" by a stranger in the metaverse.

Check Tweet:

NEW - Disturbing accounts of sexual assaults in Zuckerberg's new virtual #metaverse are racking up.https://t.co/2ab8ujhNKC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)