In the aftermath of the violent military coup in Niger, a report indicates that General Abdourahamane Tchiani has been named as the new leader by the country's state TV. It was reported on Friday, July 27, that the General, who previously headed the Niger Presidential Guard, announced himself as the "new strongman" after ousting President Mohamed Bazoum in the attempted coup. Further details are yet to be revealed. Niger Coup Latest Update: Soldiers 'Overthrow' President Mohamed Bazoum, Announce Curfew and Shut Borders.

Niger's News Leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani

BREAKING: General Abdourahamane Tchiani is named the new leader of 🇳🇪 Niger after military coup — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 28, 2023

Le général Abdourahamane Tchiani se proclame nouvel homme fort du Niger. Il a annoncé à la télé nationale être à la tête du Conseil National pour la sauvegarde de la Patrie (CNSP). pic.twitter.com/RGTjk8cXYz — Baben Soro 🇬🇳 (@BabenSoro) July 28, 2023

