No woman gave birth to 10 babies in Gauteng, the government in South African province has clarified. It was earlier reported a woman named Gosiame Thamara Sithole had given birth to 7 boys and 3 girls. Despite Gauteng government's "clarification", some pointed out the family had confirmed the arrival of decuplets. The government's response has left netizens confused.

GAUTENG GOVERNMENT RESPONDS TO PUBLIC ENQUIRY ON THE BIRTH OF DECUPLETS pic.twitter.com/BbE7fatchj — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 9, 2021

Netizens Point Out Confirmation on Arrival of Decuplets:

Nazooo from the horses mouth. Not my hand writing South Africa pic.twitter.com/bmLWUXhYJk — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) June 9, 2021

The family confirmed and Mayor of Ekurhuleni @mzwandileMasina shared this press statement on his timeline. pic.twitter.com/UyviqmzOga — Ota Benga (@MmuiWabatho) June 9, 2021

Social Development in Gauteng is not part of the Gauteng Government? pic.twitter.com/Tmi6DJ3rvY — Khutšo🇿🇦 (@KhutsoRebel) June 9, 2021

