In an act of censorship reflecting North Korea’s stance on foreign fashion and culture, the country’s state broadcaster, KCTV, has taken the unusual step of blurring out a pair of jeans worn by the renowned British TV presenter, Alan Titchmarsh. As per reports, jeans, seen as a “symbol of Western imperialism”, are banned in North Korea. The incident occurred during a broadcast of Titchmarsh’s show, “Garden Secrets,” which originally aired on the BBC in 2010. The episode was shown on KCTV on Monday. At a certain point in the show, Titchmarsh is seen kneeling in a flowerbed. However, viewers noticed that the lower half of his body was blurred out, effectively hiding the jeans he was wearing. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. North Korea: Kim Jong Un Oversees Tests Firing of Cruise Missiles Designed To Be Launched From Submarines.

North Korea Censors Show Host’s Jeans

🇰🇵🚨‼️ North Korea showed Alan Titchmarsh’s 2010 episode of Garden Confidential to morning audiences, but censored his jeans. In North Korea, jeans are considered a symbol of Western imperialism and have been banned since the 1990s. 1/ pic.twitter.com/EffFzJNDZI — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) March 27, 2024

Alan Titchmarsh has had his lower half and crotch blurred on North Korean State TV because its seen as 'a symbol of British Imperialism', raising the possibility that the phrase 'crown jewels' has been lost in translation pic.twitter.com/UMeySkItjM — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)