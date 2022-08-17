The Seoul defence ministry on Wednesday said that North Korea has fired two cruise missiles. The firing of cruise missiles by North Korea comes amid the rising tensions between China and Taiwan and other global issues. Earlier, the US Air Force on Tuesday tested an unarmed nuclear-capable long-range missile, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.

Check Tweet:

#BREAKING North Korea has fired two cruise missiles, Seoul defence ministry says pic.twitter.com/6zMODCxBz5 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)