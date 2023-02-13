A Day after Ohio train derailment, officials had ordered residents of East Palestine to evacuate their home last week. A Norfolk Southern train carrying 50 cars of hazardous materials had slid off the rails and caught fire, threatening to explode. The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the incident. Officials have slowly released vinyl chloride from from five of the railcars that were transporting it to its destination causing severe health concerns for the residents nearby. Photos and videos from the scene which has now surfaced on social media shows scenes of devastation and animals dying. NewsNation Journalist Evan Lambert Pushed to Ground, Cuffed and Arrested During Live Coverage of Ohio Train Derailment Press Conference (Watch Video).

Horrific Scenes After Ohio Train Derailment: Pics and Videos

The fumes from these chemicals can kill humans and animals. Local wildlife is dead. Water is contaminated. An entire city of people may never be able to return home again in #EastPalestine Ohio that appears to have just been Chernobyled in this train derailment. This is scary. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 13, 2023

BREAKING:- Chemicals released into the surrounding area of Palestine, Ohio after train derailment. Animals are dying all around the area and people becoming very ill !@POTUS@JasonMillerinDC @JamesHarvey2503 pic.twitter.com/fcLZPF20Dp — Stan Voice of Wales (@StanVoWales) February 12, 2023

East Palestine, Ohio is undergoing an ecological disaster bc authorities blew up the train derailment cars carrying hazardous chemicals and press are being arrested for trying to tell the story. Oh but UFO’s! What is going on? pic.twitter.com/RULoF1oKJQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 12, 2023

The UFOS might be a distraction. Can anyone provide any clarity around this? Or put me in touch with anyone close to this scene in Ohio of the detailed train ? pic.twitter.com/0onCUuGb8U — James Miller (@realMeetJames) February 13, 2023

Over a week has passed since a Norfolk Southern train derailed, spilling MILLIONS of pounds of carcinogenic vinyl chloride and burning it for Ohio residents to breathe, eat & drink. Despite people & animals falling ill & dying, @POTUS and @PeteButtigieg STILL havent said a word. pic.twitter.com/zZJgeCHhDi — Savvy ☭ (@sleepisocialist) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)