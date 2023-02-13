A Day after Ohio train derailment, officials had ordered residents of East Palestine to evacuate their home last week. A Norfolk Southern train carrying 50 cars of hazardous materials had slid off the rails and caught fire, threatening to explode. The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the incident. Officials have slowly released vinyl chloride from from five of the railcars that were transporting it to its destination causing severe health concerns for the residents nearby. Photos and videos from the scene which has now surfaced on social media shows scenes of devastation and animals dying. NewsNation Journalist Evan Lambert Pushed to Ground, Cuffed and Arrested During Live Coverage of Ohio Train Derailment Press Conference (Watch Video).

Horrific Scenes After Ohio Train Derailment: Pics and Videos

