A deadly explosion rocked Quetta’s Double Road in Balochistan today, March 27, killing two people and injuring 17 others, officials confirmed. The blast targeted a police vehicle near Barech Market, with authorities warning that the casualty count could rise. Video footage from the scene shows a burning motorcycle next to a charred police pickup truck as bystanders rush to help. Sirens can be heard as emergency responders arrive. Reportedly, four of the injured are reported to be in critical condition, and all have been transferred to Civil Hospital’s trauma center. Authorities are investigating the nature of the blast, though no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan: 12 Soldiers Killed, 26 Others Injured After Powerful Explosion Near Frontier Corps Convoy on Balochistan Highway (Watch Video).

Balochistan Blast: 2 Dead, 17 Hurt as Bomb Hits Police Truck

#BREAKING: Explosion reported at Quetta's Double Road in Balochistan killing 2 and injuring 17 others. The target of the Bomb blast was a Pakistani Police vehicle. Casualties likely to increase in the attack. pic.twitter.com/9FY5Fe3ZoR — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)