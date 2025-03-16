A powerful explosion near a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy on the Quetta-Taftan Highway in Noshki, Balochistan, killed 12 soldiers and injured 26 others on Sunday. The blast occurred on National Highway N-40 while the FC convoy was passing through. Rescue teams rushed to the scene, and an emergency was declared at Teaching Hospital Noshki. Helicopters were deployed to airlift the seriously injured to Quetta. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and investigations are underway. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Abu Qatal Shot Dead in Pakistan: LeT Terrorist Responsible for Rajouri, Reasi Attacks Eliminated by Unidentified Attackers in Punjab.

12 Soldiers Killed, 26 Injured in Powerful Blast Near Frontier Corps Convoy in Balochistan

#BREAKING: 12 Pak soldiers killed and over 26 injured as Pakistani FC forces bus comes under attack followed by heavy gunfire in the Rakshani Mill area of Regional Corporate Development N-40 highway in Noshki, Balochistan. Ambulances and choppers were seen rushing to the spot. pic.twitter.com/ZOqsh1PFzG — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 16, 2025

