Police raided a bungalow where few students were caught celebrating Halloween till late night in Pakistan's Karachi. The students are said to be from the Karachi Grammar School and the Halloween party was illegally organised by the students at the bungalow. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. The video shows the police raiding the venue and the girls and boys can be seen running from them as they were recording them. Pakistan Horror: Man Strips Down in Broad Daylight, Sexually Assaults Burqa-Clad Woman in Karachi; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Halloween Party in Karachi

