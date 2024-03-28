In a shocking incident in Pakistan’s Toba Tek Singh, a man was filmed by his brother as he strangled their 22-year-old sister, Maria, to death. The incident, which took place in the presence of their father and other family members, was captured in a chilling video. In the aftermath of the murder, the father was seen offering water to the accused. Maria was killed at midnight between March 17 and 18. Following her death, the family quietly buried her. The police have since arrested two main suspects and registered a case. Pakistan Shocker: 12-Year-Old House Help Girl ‘Tortured to Death’ by Her Employers in Sargodha.

Man Kills Sister in Pakistan (Disturbing Video)

ٹوبہ ٹیک سنگھ کے علاقے 477 ج ب میں بھائی نے بہن کو باپ اور ایک اور شخص کی موجودگی میں گلہ دباکر قتل کردیا۔ pic.twitter.com/GqRsVxiH2l — صحرانورد (@Aadiiroy2) March 27, 2024

Police Arrest Two

ٹوبہ ٹیک سنگھ میں ظالم بھائی نے باپ کے ساتھ ملکر بہن کا قتل کردیا، ہولناک ویڈیو نے دل دہلا دیے، ڈی پی او خانپور عباد نثار کی گفتگو#BOLNews #TobaTekSingh pic.twitter.com/FW6njmrE1G — BOL Network (@BOLNETWORK) March 27, 2024

