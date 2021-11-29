Parag Agrawal has been appointed as Twitter CEO after Jack Dorsey stepped down from the role on Monday. Parag Agrawal joins the elite list of global tech CEOs of Indian origin such as Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai, IBM's Arvind Krishna. Meanwhile, we bring you the first-ever tweet of Parag Agrawal when he joined Twitter as an employee.

Check Out The First Tweet of Parag Agrawal as a Twitter Employee Here:

Looks like I might enjoy this job. #BallmerPeak @ Twitter http://t.co/Cd50Af93 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 3, 2011

