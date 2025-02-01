A small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia shortly after takeoff, killing at least six people. The incident occurred near Roosevelt Mall, just three miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Videos circulating online show a massive explosion and residential homes engulfed in flames. Pennsylvania Governor confirmed emergency crews responded swiftly to the fiery scene. Reports suggest the Learjet 55 aircraft may have hit multiple buildings before crashing. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. The crash has raised concerns about air traffic safety in the area, as the airport primarily serves business jets and charter flights. More details are awaited. US: Man Fires Shots in Air With His Gun in Middle of Crowd Following Philadelphia Eagles Win Against Washington Commanders in NFC Championship (Watch Video).

Philadelphia Plane Crash

🚨 #BREAKING: A plane has just crashed into a row of houses in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania A massive fire has broken out, and casualties are being reported. HUGE emergency response underway. pic.twitter.com/FqLNml3e4e — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025

Another plane crash just now in Philadelphia; we can't rush to judgment until we know if the pilot is black or white.pic.twitter.com/7zSG1n0rn1 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 31, 2025

At Least 6 Dead in Crash

NEW: Dashcam video shows the plane crash in Philadelphia. At least 6 dead, multiple victims on the ground pic.twitter.com/PuPE6pgB8G — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 1, 2025

