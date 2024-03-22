Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a heartwarming welcome upon his arrival in Thimphu, Bhutan, as hundreds of people, including children, greeted him on Friday, March 22. During the welcoming ceremony, PM Modi shared delightful moments with the children as he walked with them, showcasing warmth and camaraderie. His two-day state visit to Bhutan aims to strengthen bilateral ties and further cooperation between the two nations. Videos capturing these adorable interactions have circulated widely, showcasing the joyous atmosphere during the Prime Minister's visit. PM Modi Bhutan Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Bhutan on Two-Day State Visit; Receives Red Carpet Welcome (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Shares Adorable Moment Children

#WATCH | PM Modi shares adorable moment with children on his arrival in Bhutan's Thimphu pic.twitter.com/lm6IFtXwK3 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome in Bhutan

VIDEO | Hundreds of people, including children, welcome PM Modi as he arrives in Thimphu, #Bhutan. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Y1aRRiEz5h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2024

