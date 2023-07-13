Indian Army's Rajputana Rifles band performed at the La Seine Musicale in Paris on Thursday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address. PM Modi will address an Indian Community event at around 11 PM IST today. He arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. PM Modi in France Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Paris on Official Two-Day Visit To Boost Strategic Ties.

Rajputana Rifles Band Performs at La Seine Musicale

#WATCH | Indian Army's Rajputana Rifles band performs at the La Seine Musicale in Paris PM Modi will address an Indian Community event here at around 11 PM IST today. pic.twitter.com/4XbekPSo5o — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

