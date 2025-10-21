Sanae Takaichi has made history by becoming Japan’s first woman prime minister, securing a majority in a first-round vote and leading a minority government. Known as Japan’s "Iron Lady" and an admirer of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi is a conservative politician and protege of the late former PM Shinzo Abe. On her historic win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate her, writing, “Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.” Modi highlighted that deepening ties between the two nations are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region. Who Is Sanae Takaichi? Key Facts About Shinzo Abe’s Protégé Set To Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister.

Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan’s First Woman PM

JUST IN - Sanae Takaichi elected as Japan's first female prime minister - AP pic.twitter.com/HhsXWEc5NU — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 21, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi on becoming Japan's PM

Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)