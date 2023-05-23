Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big announcement for the Indian diaspora at a community event in Australia's Sydney. He said a new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane. PM Modi addressed the members of the Indian diaspora at a community event - to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora amid immense enthusiasm among the community members. 'PM Modi Is the Boss': Australia PM Anthony Albanese Showers Praise on PM Narendra Modi While Addressing Indian Diaspora in Sydney Olympic Park (Watch Video).

'New Indian Consulate in Brisbane':

#WATCH | At the community event in Sydney, Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "A new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane," pic.twitter.com/uGejFH5uRp — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)