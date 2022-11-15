Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday called for an emergency meeting. The PM called emergency meet after two people were killed in alleged Russian missile attack near Ukraine border. Cabinet spokesperson Piotr Muller in a tweet said that The Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called as a matter of urgency the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs. Also Read | Russian Missile, Intended for Ukraine, Hits Village in Poland; Two Killed.

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki Calls Emergency Meeting

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki has called an emergency meeting after 2 people died in an explosion near the Ukrainian border https://t.co/RJodKZbaQq — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 15, 2022

